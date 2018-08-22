Investigators seek details in fatal I-80 crash in Joliet

A south suburban man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 in southwest suburban Joliet.

Terrance Green, 42, was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey at 4:13 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 east of Briggs Street in Joliet when the Dodge apparently rear-ended “an unknown commercial vehicle,” according to a statement form Illinois State Police.

He then lost control of the Dodge, which hit the guardrail and came to a rest on the median, state police said. Green, who lived in Harvey, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remained under investigation and authorities were still trying to locate the commercial vehicle that the Dodge hit, according to state police.

Anyone with information was asked to call ISP District 5 at (815) 726-6377.