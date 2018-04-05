Investigators seek family of man found dead in West Garfield Park apartment

Authorities have identified a man found dead last month with his throat cut at a West Garfield Park neighborhood apartment on the West Side.

Lloyd Luna, 66, was found inside the apartment about 2:20 p.m. March 20 in the 4100 block of West Adams, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy found he died of sharp and blunt force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The medical examiner’s office initially withheld his identity pending notification of his family, but released his name Thursday in the hopes that someone who knew him will come forward.