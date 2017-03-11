Settling the debate: iPhone X or iPhone 10?

A customer sets up Face ID on his new iPhone X at the Apple Store Union Square on November 3, 2017, in San Francisco, California. Apple's flagship iPhone X hits stores around the world as the company predicts bumper sales despite the handset's eye-watering price tag, and celebrates a surge in profits. | Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

The iPhone X was released Friday and thousand of people stood in lines for hours to get their hands on Apple’s newest product.

Only one problem: People are confused as to how you’re supposed pronounce it.

Some people argue that you say the letter “X,” while others believe the “X” is meant as the roman numeral for 10.

Apple settled the debate once and for all. The company said iPhone X is meant to be pronounced “iPhone 10.” The X marks the company’s 10th anniversary since the first iPhone hit the shelves in 2007.

The iPhone X is loaded with high-end hardware and new features, including three top-notch cameras and wireless charging. Apple got rid of the home button on the iPhone X and launched a new feature called “Face ID” that unlocks the phone when the user looks at it.

The phone’s starting retail price is a whopping $999.99.

This isn’t the first time people were confused as to how you pronounce the name of an Apple product. There were some similar questions when Apple released Mac OS X back in 2001. The “X” is also pronounced as “10.”

