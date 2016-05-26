IPRA and Johnson clash over firing controversial ex-CPD commander

The Independent Police Review Authority has reversed course and is recommending firing controversial former Chicago Police Cmdr. Glenn Evans — putting the embattled disciplinary agency on a collision course with police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who was seeking to suspend Evans.

In December, Evans was acquitted of aggravated battery and official misconduct in an unrelated criminal case in which he was accused of ramming his handgun down a man’s throat during an arrest.

Evans, who was on leave without pay since he was charged in that case in 2014, is now a lieutenant on administrative duty at police headquarters at 35th and Michigan. But separate allegations of misconduct involving a female arrestee continue to hang over his head.

In 2013, Rita King sued Evans and the city in federal court, saying Evans grabbed her nose, pushed it and repeatedly told her, “I’m going to push your nose through your brains” after she refused to let officers fingerprint her in the Gresham police district for a domestic-disturbance arrest in 2011.

She went to a hospital two days after the incident, and an exam showed a fracture to her left eye socket, which she attributes to the incident with Evans, according to federal court records.

Evans doesn’t dispute he made contact with King but says he grabbed her head because she was spitting in his face. He described his contact with her as a “firm grasp” not a “forcible strike” and said it lasted “mere seconds,” according to court records.

Evans presented a medical expert who ruled out a link between King’s facial injury and the incident.

A trial is pending in the lawsuit, which alleges that a department-wide “code of silence” allowed Evans’ career to flourish even though he was repeatedly accused of using excessive force on suspects.

IPRA originally recommended a 15-day suspension for Evans in the King case. After Johnson became superintendent in March, he decided to double the suspension to 30 days. Then IPRA changed its recommendation, saying Evans should be fired for the King incident.

“Now we are in the process of reviewing it,” Johnson said of the first major disciplinary decision on his watch.

“We are going to try to work it out. I just want to make sure we get it right,” Johnson said Thursday before a police awards ceremony.

Asked why Evans shouldn’t be fired — as IPRA recommends — Johnson said: “He is a good police officer, first and foremost. But if there is an issue there, he has to be held accountable like anyone else.”

“I’m not saying he shouldn’t be (fired),” Johnson said. “We’re reviewing it to see what the best resolution is.”

Johnson disputed characterizations that Evans punched King in the face.

“I’m not going into the details of the case in the media, but that’s not what happened,” he said.

Evans has worked under Johnson as both a lieutenant and a commander.

If IPRA and Johnson can’t resolve their dispute over the appropriate punishment for Evans, it’ll be up to the Police Board to resolve it.

If Johnson goes along with IPRA’s recommendation that Evans be fired, the Police Board must also vote on that.

Evans was the hard-charging commander of the Grand Crossing District on the South Side from 2012 until 2014 when then-police Supt. Garry McCarthy moved him to the Harrison District on the West Side, praising Evans for helping drive down violence on his watch.

Later in 2014, Cook County prosecutors brought criminal charges against Evans in connection with a 2013 arrest in which he was accused of forcing a gun down a man’s throat.

Evans was stripped of his police powers and placed on leave without pay until his criminal trial in December when he was acquitted of felony charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Although there was evidence that the man’s DNA was on Evans’ gun, Cook County Judge Diane Cannon said she didn’t believe the alleged victim’s story.

The current negotiations between Johnson and IPRA over the disciplinary recommendations in the King case highlight the more aggressive stance that IPRA has taken in recent months.

Sharon Fairley, a former federal prosecutor, was appointed chief of IPRA late last year following the controversy over the release of the video of Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting knife-wielding teen Laquan McDonald 16 times.

When Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Fairley in December, he said the move was intended to restore public confidence in the disciplinary process for police officers. Recently, though, Emanuel has said he plans to disband IPRA, which has been criticized for slow investigations that rarely lead to discipline.