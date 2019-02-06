Police alert: Irving Park apartments burglarized
Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to apartments in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
In each of the three burglaries, someone entered an apartment through a door or window and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The incidents happened:
- about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 4000 block of North Keystone Avenue;
- in the daytime Jan. 22 in the 4000 block of North Keystone Avenue; and
- in the evening Jan. 14 in the 4200 block of North Pulaski Road.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.