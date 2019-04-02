Police release photos of man wanted in Irving Park burglary
Police are seeking to identify a burglar who struck an apartment Thursday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood.
The man entered through a window about 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Troy Street, Chicago police said in a community alert.
He was captured on surveillance video leaving with stolen property, police said.
Anyone with tips was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.