Police release photos of man wanted in Irving Park burglary

A man suspected of burglarizing an apartment in Irving Park was captured on surveillance video. | Chicago police

Police are seeking to identify a burglar who struck an apartment Thursday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The man entered through a window about 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Troy Street, Chicago police said in a community alert.

He was captured on surveillance video leaving with stolen property, police said.

Anyone with tips was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.