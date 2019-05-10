Pregnant 14-year-old missing from NW Side: police

A pregnant 14-year-old girl is missing from Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Isis Vargas was reported missing Tuesday from the 2200 block of North Long Avenue, Chicago police said. She was reportedly seen Thursday near Carl Schurz High School, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Police said she is two-months pregnant.

Vargas was last seen wearing light blue gym pants, a black or gray sweatshirt and purple gym shoes, police said. She is 5-foot-2 and has a scar on her forehead.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.