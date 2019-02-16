ISP trooper injured after police chase on Dan Ryan Expy. leads to 2 crashes

A police chase down the Dan Ryan Expressway ended in an Illinois State Police trooper’s hospitalization and two crashes involving squad cars Saturday morning on the South Side.

At 3:10 a.m., an ISP car began tailing a vehicle on the I-94’s inbound local lanes at 47th Street, according to Chicago police and Illinois State Police.

The pursuit went south and ended about five minutes later when the vehicles got into a traffic accident in the 7600 block of Lafayette, authorities said.

The ISP trooper, a 27-year-old man, suffered a knee injury and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was in good condition, Chicago police said.

Another ISP squad car that was en route to the chase got into a traffic accident with an unrelated vehicle in the 5500 block of South Halsted, authorities said. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Officers arrested the man driving the vehicle that was chased, ISP said. He was not injured.

Chicago police were not part of the chase, CPD said.

Further information on the pursuit or the crashes was not immediately released.