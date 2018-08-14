11 killed in Italy bridge collapse

Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when the raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm in the northern port city of Genoa, while private broadcaster Sky TG24 said the collapsed section was about 650 feet long. | Vigili Del Fuoco via AP

MILAN — The Italian news agency ANSA citing the Interior Ministry says that 11 people are confirmed dead in the collapse of a highway bridge in the port city of Genoa.

ANSA reported Tuesday that five people are injured and in serious condition. The Interior Ministry press office could not immediately confirm the fatalities.

An official with Italian firefighters, Amalia Tedeschi, told RAI state TV that some 20 vehicles, including cars and trucks, had been involved in the collapse. She confirmed that two people had been extracted alive from vehicles, with injuries.

Tedeschi said that sniffer dogs are at work in the rubble looking for more injured and victims. In addition, heavy equipment was being moved in so they could lift pieces of the bridge.

Tedeschi said the part of the bridge that collapsed was about 80 yards long. Media reports had earlier put it at 200 yards.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters are responding to the accident. On Twitter he says “we are following minute by minute the situation of the bridge collapse in Genoa.”

The bridge partially collapsed during a sudden and violent storm on Tuesday, leaving vehicles crushed in the rubble below.

The disaster occurred on a highway that connects Italy to France and other vacation resorts on the eve of a major Italian holiday on Wednesday, Ferragosto, and traffic would have been heavier than usual as many Italians traveled to beaches or mountains.

The transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called the collapse “an enormous tragedy.”

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the bridge.