It’s a Chicago showdown again for James Beard Award’s best chef Great Lakes

Five of Chicago’s top chefs are up for the James Beard Award’s best chef Great Lakes Region, it was announced today. It’s the third time that Chicago has swept this finalists category.

The five:

Andrew Brochu, Roister

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute

David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske

Lee Wolen, Boka

The category was dominated by Chicago toques in the semi-finals round announced in February.

Winners in all categories will be announced at the James Beard Awards gala at the Lyric Opera House on May 7.

Other Chicago finalists:

• Sarah Rinkavage of Marisol is nominated in the category of rising star chef of the year

• Meg Galus of Boka is nominated in the category of outstanding pastry chef

• Greg Wade of Publican Quality Bread is nominated in the category of outstanding baker

• Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz of the Boka Restaurant Group are nominated in the category of outstanding restaurateur

• Boka restaurant is nominated in the category for outstanding service.

As announced earlier this year, Sun Wah BBQ owned/operated by Kelly, Laura and Michael Chang, will be honored with a James Beard Foundation “America’s Classics” award

Among the nominees in the best media division is WLS-TV Channel 7’s Steve Dolinksy for his “Hungry Hound” segments on the Chicago ABC affiliate.

Chicago was shut out in the finalists categories for outstanding restaurant, outstanding chef and best new restaurant.