New J.B. Pritzker ad tries to lick the issues dogging Democratic gov hopeful

Democrat J.B. Pritzker appears with a puppy in his latest ad the governor's race. Screen image.

Democrat J.B. Pritzker is not a dog owner, but he plays one on TV.

With 98 days to go before the November election, the billionaire gubernatorial candidate gets kisses from a puppy in a new ad calling Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner a failure and dubbing the governor’s blame-game “ridiculous.”

The ad is light-hearted, and perhaps a response to a recent Rauner campaign ad in which workers are seen hauling dozens of toilets from a mansion to highlight a property tax break Pritzker received.

The entrepreneur disabled toilets in a vacant house he owned, although he did not actually remove them. The Democrat is also responding to a Rauner ad called “Works For Madigan,” which calls Pritzker Madigan’s hand-picked candidate.

The new Pritzker ad focuses on Rauner’s “Blame Madigan” game. But it seeks to address criticism over Pritzker’s relationship to Madigan, whom Rauner and the Illinois Republican Party have for years branded as toxic.

Pritzker’s Democratic campaign for governor is backed by heavy-hitting state Democrats and unions, many allied with the powerful House speaker. But Pritzker has been careful not to signal public support for Madigan given the veteran legislator’s growing unpopularity with some voters.

The new spot starts with images of Pritzker and Madigan.

“Mike Madigan hates puppies. Mike Madigan hates sunshine. J.B. Pritzker and Mike Madigan are Democrats. So J.B. Pritzker must hate puppies, and sunshine,” a narrator says in a 30-second ad that will begin airing on television on Wednesday.

“It’s ridiculous,” Pritzker says in the ad. “Bruce Rauner is a failure, and he blames everyone but himself. As a businessman, I’ve helped create thousands of jobs by bringing people together to solve problems and get results. And that’s what I’ll do as governor.”

The ad closes with Pritzker holding a puppy happily licking the candidate’s chin.

“And for the record, I love puppies,” Pritzker says.

Pritzker’s campaign said the Democrat doesn’t own a dog.

And it turns out Madigan doesn’t hate puppies or sunshine, the speaker’s spokesman said.

“He thinks they’re very important parts of society,” Steve Brown said.

“And there’s no real record of him hating puppies and sunshine.”

Brown also disputed Rauner’s portrayal of the speaker.

“There’s no real record of the corruption claims that Bruce Rauner makes. Any of them,” Brown said. “It’s a pretty consistent thing. Rauner has consistently hung his hat on it, failing to accomplish anything as governor and blaming it all on Madigan. And it’s all showing in the data and what he’s going through right now that it hasn’t worked.”

For his part, the governor cites as accomplishments his fight to end corruption in state government, his push for education funding and his work in criminal justice reform.

As for dogs, the Republican has a hunting dog named “Stella,” described by the Rauners in May as “chief greeter” at the governor’s mansion. Another pooch, named “Pumpkin,” died in 2016.