J.B. Pritzker runs away with Democratic gov nomination

J.B. Pritzker — the billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist who put in more than $69 million of his own fortune into his gubernatorial campaign — has won the Democratic nomination, the Associated Press is reporting.

With his lead too strong to overcome businessman Chris Kennedy and State Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, the race was called early. Pritzker was leading with 45 percent of the vote, followed by state Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, with 26 percent, and Chris Kennedy with 24 percent with 61 percent of precincts reporting.

Pritzker had been plagued by several scandals during his campaign, which began last May. But a strong field operation and the $7 million increments that he paid himself kept his campaign going — from signs and fliers to continuous TV ads.

And a backing by Democratic strongholds and unions helped to spread his message.

“Tonight, we’ve taken the next step of beating Bruce Rauner and putting Illinois back on the side of working families,” Pritzker said in a statement.

He also vowed to fight for unions and families, “Dreamers and immigrants of all kinds seeking a better life, women and black and brown communities.

“I will fight today, and tomorrow, and every day of this election and every day after to get our state back on track,” Pritzker said. “I will never forget that you elected me to fight. Together, we have built a campaign in all 102 counties and we are ready to unite this state to defeat Bruce Rauner and move Illinois forward.

At Pritzker’s election night party, supporters cheered to news of his victory, listening to Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising.” Pritzker and Stratton planned to address supporters soon.

Kennedy conceded to his supporters just before 9 p.m., thanking his campaign team.

In his speech, Kennedy vowed to put his support behind Pritzker as he tries to defeat Rauner in November.

“The voters of Illinois have spoken and now we must follow their lead and give Mr. Pritzker the support that he has earned,” Kennedy said.

The Republican Governors Association was quick to denounce Pritzker’s win.

“Illinoisans know that J.B. Pritzker will never stand up to Mike Madigan and with Mike Madigan’s handpicked candidate for governor on the ballot, this race will be a referendum on the tax-hiking, corrupt political machine that has bankrupted Illinois,” RGA spokesman Jon Thompson said in a statement.