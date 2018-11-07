J.B. Pritzker victory fueled by nearly 20 percent bump in voter turnout

Scroll below for an interactive look at the Illinois governor's race.

Nearly 700,000 more ballots were cast in the 2018 Illinois elections compared with 2014 and J.B. Pritzker may have gotten nearly all of those votes.

Pritzker won the 2018 Illinois governor’s race earning 675,000 more votes statewide than Gov. Pat Quinn did in his failed re-election bid in 2014, based on unofficial numbers compiled by the Associated Press.

With the number of votes cast statewide up about 19 percent compared with four years ago, Pritzker outperformed his 2014 Democratic counterpart in nearly every part of the state, garnering more votes than Quinn in all but six of Illinois’ 102 counties.

In terms of vote share, Pritzker did better in every county across the state than Quinn, including 15 percentage points better in Cook County and 31 percentage points better in Champaign County.

Loading...

This was especially true in Illinois’ biggest counties. In Cook County, where more than 3 million registered voters account for about 38 percent of the state’s electorate, 295,000 more ballots were cast than in 2014, an uptick of 22 percent. Unofficially, Chicago’s turnout stands at 55.6 percent this year, the highest of any midterm election since 1986. Pritzker earned 313,000 more votes from the county than Quinn did in 2014.

Across Illinois’ five largest counties — Cook DuPage, Lake, Will and Kane — Pritzker earned 493,000 more votes than Quinn in 2014. Rauner had 61,000 fewer votes in these counties than he had in 2014.