J-Lo and A-Rod drop in, take a Divvy ride

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the All-Star Game in July 2018 in Washington, DC. | Sun-Times file photo

From the Bronx to the streets of Chicago.

• Translation: Music sensation/ actress Jennifer Lopez was spotted zooming around the North Side on a Divvy bike Wednesday afternoon with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, a former Yankee star.

The couple popped into a nearby Starbucks in Wrigleyville and even stopped to snap a selfie with a few fans.

• Check please: Later that evening, the super friendly pair dined inside RL Restaurant and joined other friends. “They responded with a polite “Hi” to all those nervy enough to approach them.

They couple is in town for the Cardinals vs. Cubs series at Wrigley Field this weekend, where A-Rod is an ESPN MLB commentator.