Woman flips car, dies in Jackson Park

A woman died Monday morning after losing control of her car and crashing in Jackson Park on the South Side.

The woman, 48, crashed into a light pole about 5:50 a.m. while driving north in the 5900 block of Cornell Drive, Chicago police said.

Her car flipped into the southbound lanes and struck a car driven by a woman, 59, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 48-year-old died, police said.

An autopsy found the woman died of injuries from the crash. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release her identity.