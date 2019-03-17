Jackson Street Bridge to close Monday for testing

The Jackson Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Monday morning ahead of the spring boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., CDOT said in a statement.

As a detour, drivers traveling east on Jackson near the bridge should turn south on Clinton, east on Harrison and north on Franklin before returning to Jackson, CDOT said.