Man, 21, missing from Back of the Yards

Police are asking the community for help finding a 21-year-old man reported missing from Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Jacob Taylor was last seen April 19 in the 1700 block of West 47th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He is often in the area of the 8800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Burnside.

Taylor is described as 6-foot-1, 200-pounds with a fair complexion, green eyes and blond hair. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.