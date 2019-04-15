Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Northfield

A 70-year-old woman died Saturday evening after she was hit by a vehicle in north suburban Northfield.

Authorities received reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle about 6:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Orchard Lane, according to Northfield Police Sgt. Michael Hutensky.

Jacquelyn Wittleder was taken to Evanston Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Monday found Wittleder, who lived in Northfield, died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

Hutensky said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash, but did not release further information. The crash remains under investigation.