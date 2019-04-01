Woman, 19, killed in South Holland crash

A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday in suburban South Holland.

Jada Evans was involved in the crash at 7:50 p.m. at 162nd and Vincennes streets, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Evans, of Markham, was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where she died within an hour, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Monday found Evans died from blunt force injuries in the crash. Her death was ruled accidental.

South Holland police did not immediately respond to a request for details.