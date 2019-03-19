Boy, 2, dead of child abuse in Washington Park; 2 in custody

Two people were arrested after a 2-year-old boy died of child abuse injuries Monday morning in Washington Park on the South Side.

Ja’hir Gibbons suffered multiple injuries inside a home in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m. Monday.

His death was ruled a homicide on Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide further details about his death but said two persons of interest have been taken into custody. Charges are pending.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Service did not respond to a request for information.