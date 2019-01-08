JAM Productions co-founder Arny Granat departing the company

In this Sun-Times file photo, Arny Granat and Jerry Mickelson celebrate 25 years as promoters with Jam Productions at the Park West. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Arny Granat, who along with Jerry Mickelson, co-founded Chicago’s JAM Productions, one of the most successful independent producers/promoters of concert and other live entertainment events, is stepping down from the company, it was announced Tuesday. Granat will stay on as CEO and founder of Grand Slam Productions, the Chicago-based tour and events producing/promotions company he founded in 2012.

Mickelson will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations at JAM.

JAM was founded in 1972 by the duo and its roster of high-profile events include the first Farm Aid, the recent Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame traveling exhibit, the museum exhibit “Bodies: The Exhibition,” and tours for a massive roster of artists including the Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra and Prince.

“Over the past four decades, I have enjoyed a career that has allowed me to work with some of the biggest stars on the most memorable concerts, including the Rolling Stones, Adele, Prince and Frank Sinatra, as well as awe-inspiring theater productions, and other unforgettable events,” Granat said in a statement. “I am looking forward to producing and promoting shows throughout the country in association with other partners and collaborators.”

Granat added: “I am happy where I’ve been, I am happy where I am, and I am excited for everyone to see where I go next.”

More to come…