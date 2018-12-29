Ja’Mal Green withdraws name from mayoral ballot, says he’ll continue as write-in

Mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green is interviewed by Sun-Times City Hall reporter Fran Spielman in the council chambers Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

A document filed with the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners on Friday shows mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green is withdrawing his name from the ballot, though he insisted on Saturday he’s still in the race as a write-in.

The withdrawal form with Green’s signature was notarized by a registered Illinois notary public on Wednesday.

But the community activist on Saturday said he is still in the race for the Feb. 26 election, adding that he has registered as a write-in candidate.

On Friday, a Green campaign spokesperson put out a statement denying alleged rumors of Green’s withdrawal.

“We will be holding a major press conference next week after the holidays discussing next steps and a major lawsuit,” the statement read.

City election board spokesman Jim Allen said the board received a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate.

Green’s potential withdrawal would still have to go through the election board’s hearing process, Allen said.

He had initially been scheduled for a hearing Saturday on opponent Willie Wilson’s challenge to Green’s nominating petitions, which Wilson claimed to contain invalid signatures besides being short of the 12,500-signature threshold to appear on the ballot.

Green’s departure would leave 17 candidates in the mayor’s race, after three hopefuls were kicked off the ballot on Thursday. Five remaining candidates still face petition challenges.