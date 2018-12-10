James Beard Awards to stay in Chicago through 2027

Foodies rejoice — the James Beard Awards will continue to call Chicago home for the next 9 years.

The awards, considered “the Academy Awards of the restaurant industry,” will continue to be presented in Chicago through 2027, it was announced Monday by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and James Beard Foundation president Clare Reichenbach. The news extends the partnership between the City of Chicago and the James Beard Foundation (JBF) past its current agreement end date of 2021. The awards ceremony moved from New York to Chicago in 2015.

“The opportunity to host the James Beard Awards for an additional six years is testament to the city of Chicago’s reputation as a culinary capital and cultural destination,” Mayor Emanuel said in a statement. “Chicago’s world-class culinary scene is an important part of the city’s economy, supporting tourism, jobs and economic opportunities in neighborhoods across the city. We are proud to continue hosting this prestigious event and look forward to showing even more visitors what our city has to offer.”

“In addition to the Awards, Chicago is a supporter of the Foundation’s broader programming, including our women’s leadership, sustainability, and scholarship initiatives,” Reichenbach added. It as also announced that the City, Choose Chicago and the Illinois Restaurant Association “will collaborate with JBF in its many philanthropic endeavors, including student scholarships, partnering in both Chicago Eats Week and Chicago Restaurant Week, as well as JBF Taste America events, and the support of JBF Impact Programs and the Foundation.”

The 2019 awards ceremony gala will take place on May 6 at the Lyric Opera House of Chicago.

