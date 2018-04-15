Comey: Trump is ‘morally unfit’ to be president

George Stephanopoulos, left, landed the first media interview with FBI director James Comey since he was fired in May, 2017. Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey says our president must be truthful – and Comey contends he is not able to do that. For that reason, Comey told ABC News he is unfit to be in the White House.

He also thinks it’s possible that President Donald Trump might be compromised by the Russians.

In an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday night, the fired FBI chief says he could not discount the possibility that Russia might have something on the president.

He says he knows that’s a “stunning” possibility and something that he never thought he’d say about a president of the United States.

Still, he says it strikes him as unlikely but something that he can’t say without high confidence.

He also says he found out he was fired from television reports. And that he leaked his notes on conversations with Trump to a friend instead of directly to the media because “there were so many reporters at the end of my driveway” it would have been unfair to pick one.

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch is defending her actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation following criticism from former FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Lynch responds to criticism from Comey in his forthcoming book that, early in the email inquiry, she had instructed him to refer to it as a “matter” rather than an “investigation.”

Lynch says she was simply following longstanding Justice Department protocol against confirming or denying the existence of an investigation.

She says she rose above politics throughout the email investigation, and never discussed it with anyone from the Clinton campaign or the Democratic National Committee.

Lynch also says that Comey never raised any concerns with her regarding the email investigation.

President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a “slimeball” ahead of the publication of his new book, set for Tuesday.

Trump’s morning tweet comes ahead of Comey’s interview with ABC to be broadcast in full on Sunday evening.

In an excerpt shown Saturday, Comey says his belief that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential election was a factor in his decision to disclose the investigation into her emails.

In his tweet, Trump says: “Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!”