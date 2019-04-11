Teenager fatally shot in Markham

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in south suburban Markham.

The shooting happened about 10:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West 159th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

James Fluker Jr. was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died three days later on Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found he died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds. Fluker’s death was ruled a homicide.

Markham police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

