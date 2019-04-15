Man charged with burglarizing Chicago area storage units

A man from Chicago has been charged with burglarizing storage units across the city and suburbs.

James Greco, of the Norwood Park neighborhood, allegedly stole over 200 items, including tools, construction equipment, high-end toys, train sets, musical instruments and other collectibles, Palatine police said in a statement.

Greco allegedly used a fake identity to purchase rental units at different facilities, police said. He used that key to gain entry to the secured outside storage area, where he would break into units and steal people’s belongings, police said.

In cases when his access code did not work, he forced his way through the entry gate with his truck or a rental, police said.

Investigators linked Greco to other storage locker burglaries in Chicago, Des Plaines, Mount Greenwood, Northlake, River Grove and Schaumburg, police said.

Palatine police identified Greco, 32, as the burglar after responding to an overnight burglary in March at a storage facility in the 500 block of West Colfax Street, police said.

Greco was on probation for a previous burglary conviction, and is being held without bail, according to police and court records.