Jamie Rhee confirmed — and embraced — as $275,000-a-year aviation commissioner

Newly-appointed Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee (left) accepts congratulations after Thursday’s confirmation hearing at City Hall. With her are (center) Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) and Brendan Reilly (42nd). She’s shaking hands with Ald. Sophia King (4th). | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

It was supposed to be — and was — a City Council confirmation hearing for Chicago’s newly-appointed aviation commissioner.

But when it was over, Jamie Rhee joked that it was more like attending her own funeral and having the pleasure of hearing the laudatory eulogies while you’re still alive.

Chicago aldermen who clashed repeatedly with departing Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans welcomed Rhee on Thursday with open arms.

Not only did the Aviation Committee approve her appointment, with as many as 15 aldermen in attendance at one point.

They also praised her to the hilt as everything they have said Evans wasn’t: collaborative, responsive, receptive, inclusive. And most of all, willing to work with aldermen who have their own issues and their own constituents to whom they must answer.

“Her time in city government is something that all city officials and employees should look to and aspire to emulate. She’s simply the best that municipal government employees can be,” said Ald. Edward Burke (14th), who showed up at Thursday’s hearing with a black eye and scratch on his head that he refused to discuss.

Burke clashed repeatedly with Evans over everything from smelly sound insulation windows installed at homes around Midway Airport to concession contracts and her decision to strip aviation security officers of their police powers in the embarrassing aftermath of the passenger-dragging fiasco on United Airlines Flight 1411.

He expects no such trouble from Rhee, “who I’m certain will be a great leader of the Department of Aviation at a critical time in Chicago’s future.”

Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) struck the same positive tone.

“I’ve heard some negative things out on the street and did I have to shut their mouths,” the always outspoken Austin said. “The mayor could not have picked a better person.”

After aldermen sang Rhee’s praises, representatives from Black Contractors United, the Hispanic-American Construction Industry Association and the Federation of Women Contractors talked about how inclusive Rhee has been as the city’s chief procurement officer and how fair they expect her to be with the gravy train of jobs and contracts tied to the $8.7 billion O’Hare expansion project.

During her own testimony, Rhee steered clear of the controversy over the aviation security officers, who are still hoping to regain their police powers.

Instead, the former “airport information representative” promised to improve the passenger experience “curb-to-gate,” fairly distribute both jobs and contracts tied to the O’Hare expansion and make certain airport concessionaires abide by the airport living wage ordinance that Emanuel got behind to avoid, what could have been an ugly City Council floor fight.

“You have my word that I will always work with aldermen in a transparent and collaborative manner,” said Rhee, who will be paid $275,000 a year, $25,000 less than Evans — or, $125,000 less when you count the outgoing commissioner’s annual bonus.