Teenage boy missing from Back of the Yards

A 16-year-old boy was reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Jamie Richardson was last seen Wednesday in the 5400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was wearing a blue jacket with a red and white stripe, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Timberland boots, police said. He was described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows Richardson’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.