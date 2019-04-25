Woman dies after Des Plaines crash

A woman has died several days after a crash in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Janice Meyer, 67, died about 11:40 a.m. Monday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Meyer was involved in a motor vehicle collision about 11:38 a.m. on April 11 at Wolf and Forest roads in Des Plaines, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Wednesday found that Meyer, a resident of Des Plaines, died from complications of multiple injuries from the crash. Her death was ruled accidental.

Des Plaines police did not immediately reply to a request for further information.