Woman dies after Des Plaines crash
A woman has died several days after a crash in northwest suburban Des Plaines.
Janice Meyer, 67, died about 11:40 a.m. Monday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Meyer was involved in a motor vehicle collision about 11:38 a.m. on April 11 at Wolf and Forest roads in Des Plaines, the medical examiner’s office said.
An autopsy released Wednesday found that Meyer, a resident of Des Plaines, died from complications of multiple injuries from the crash. Her death was ruled accidental.
Des Plaines police did not immediately reply to a request for further information.