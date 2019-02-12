CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie

A Chicago Public Schools teacher was charged with a list of sex crimes after being arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually abusing a former student in Skokie.

Jason P. Gil, 42, of Chicago, was charged Monday with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault, solicitation to meet a child, solicitation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of harmful materials and grooming, according to Skokie police.

On Saturday, investigators learned that Gil had an “inappropriate relationship” with the 14-year-old girl, who lives in the northern suburb. Gil previously taught the girl at an unnamed CPS school, Skokie police said.

CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton told the Sun-Times that Gil was a teacher at Thomas J. Waters Elementary School in the Ravenswood Gardens neighborhood. Bolton said Gil was relieved of his teaching duties following his arrest, noting that the district must conduct an investigation before dismissing him.

“Student safety is Chicago Public Schools’ highest priority and the district immediately removed the employee upon learning of deeply disturbing allegations,” Bolton said in a statement. “The Office of the Inspector General has launched an investigation and the district will not hesitate to terminate the employee should these allegations be substantiated.”

The district does not believe the allegations against Gil involve a current CPS student, according to the statement. However, officials committed to investigating potential allegations that involve a student who is currently enrolled at a CPS school.

In a message sent to parents Wednesday morning, Waters Elementary Principal Titia M. Kipp said crisis management teams would be at the school to “address student and staff concerns.”

Gil was taken into custody on Sunday, Skokie police said.

That morning, Gil was reported missing from his Belmont Gardens neighborhood home, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

About 1 p.m. Saturday, Gil drove off from his home in the 3000 block of South Kostner, Chicago police said in the alert. His vehicle was later found parked near the home about 4 a.m. Sunday, but Gil was nowhere to be found.

The alert was eventually canceled Monday morning after Gil was located, Chicago police said.

Gil was denied bail Tuesday during his initial court hearing, Skokie police said. He is being held for a bail review on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.