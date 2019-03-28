Man charged in Aurora dollar store robbery

A man is accused of fighting with employees of a dollar store he robbed in west suburban Aurora.

Jason L. Jackson, 32, is charged with robbery and aggravated battery following the Monday incident at the Dollar General store in the 300 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora police said in a statement.

Jackson allegedly entered the store about 6:15 p.m. and fought with employees as he tried to take cash from the register, police said. One employee was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

After the robbery, Jackson went to Waterman and was involved in a “domestic disturbance” with his girlfriend, police said.

He took her car without her permission and drove to Sugar Grove, where he was involved in a single-vehicle crash and was arrested, police said.

Jackson’s bail was set to $75,000, according to Kane County court records. He is due in court again on April 4.