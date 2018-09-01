Jason Van Dyke heads to court for hearing, possibility of jail looms

A hearing Saturday could end with Jason Van Dyke thrown in jail just days before the start of his trial for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon has asked Judge Vincent Gaughan to jail Van Dyke or increase the officer’s $1.5 million bond for granting an interview this week to the Chicago Tribune.

Van Dyke arrived at the Leighton Criminal Court Building shortly after 9:30 a.m. with his father and usual escort of Cook County sheriff’s deputies and police union members.

The interview, which appeared online Tuesday, along with a recorded version that aired on WBEZ radio, violated Gaughan’s order barring law enforcement officers and witnesses from making public comments on the case. Prosecutors also have filed a separate motion to revoke or increase Van Dyke’s bond, claiming the interviews also violated conditions of his bond.

The Tribune interview and one that aired on Fox affiliate WFLD the following day were the first times Van Dyke has spoken to reporters about the case. Jury selection in his case is set to begin on Wednesday.

Van Dyke’s lawyers on Thursday issued a statement that the interviews could be his “only opportunity to express his feelings,” and that media coverage of the shooting had been overwhelmingly negative.

“During the past four years, there have been thousands of news stories portraying Mr. Van Dyke in an extremely, negative light in this case,” the statement reads. “Many have contained false information. Not one has included Mr. Van Dyke’s voice.”

Van Dyke’s father posted the $150,000 needed to secure Van Dyke’s release ahead of trial after Van Dyke’s November 2015 arrest for McDonald’s murder. Conditions of his bond include following all court orders.

Soon after Van Dyke’s case landed on Gaughan’s docket, the judge entered a decorum order that barred prosecutors and the defense from making “extrajudicial statements” or releasing information about the case. The order also covers witnesses in the case, as well as law enforcement officers for any department involved in the case.

Van Dyke, who was suspended without pay by the CPD after his arrest, is a law enforcement officer and a potential witness in the case, McMahon argues.

If Gaughan finds Van Dyke in contempt of court, he could be jailed on that charge. McMahon has said Van Dyke is guilty of indirect contempt, a charge which would entitle Van Dyke to have a separate bond hearing and even a trial. It was not clear whether Gaughan would be able to hold Van Dyke in direct contempt — meaning the judge witnessed Van Dyke violating a court order — if Gaughan himself had happened across the interviews on the news.

Gaughan has kept a tight rein on proceedings in the case, and has closely guarded the release of information about it. Until media organizations, including the Chicago Sun-Times, filed motions to intervene in the case, nearly every document in the case had been filed under seal and stored in Gaughan’s courtroom. The judge also has sealed hearings where sensitive testimony is discussed, and typically summons lawyers into his chambers for off-the-record “informal case management conferences.”

Also sure to be noted by Van Dyke’s lawyers is the fact that McMahon, the State’s Attorney in Kane County who was appointed to prosecute Van Dyke after then-Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez recused her office, has also granted several recent interviews, including one published this week in the Sun-Times.