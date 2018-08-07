Jason Van Dyke defense team to show animated version of Laquan McDonald shooting

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, and his father, Owen Van Dyke, attend a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Chicago. | John J. Kim| Chicago Tribune | Pool

The dashboard camera video of the Laquan McDonald shooting has been played countless times on television and the internet.

But jurors weighing in on Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s murder trial will also see a computer animation of the deadly 2014 incident prepared by the defense team.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan on Tuesday ruled that the defense can play what were described in court as two, 45-second animations showing at least five of the 16 shots fired by Van Dyke at 17-year-old McDonald.

The animations were not played in court, and Gaughan was quick to chastise Assistant Special Prosecutor Joseph Cullen for describing them in detail ahead of the trial.

Before the judge cut him off, Cullen said the animations showed five shots, with the bullets’ trajectories traced with blue lines.

Cullen also pointed out that the renderings differed in small ways from the video and in a manner that could color the jury’s perception.

“We’ve looked at (the animations) and there are inaccuracies, but they’re subtle inaccuracies,” Cullen said.

Defense attorney Daniel Herbert was careful to point out that the digital movies were “animations” and not more detailed “simulations” of the shooting near the 4100 block of South Pulaski Road.

As animations, the videos will be used essentially only as visual aides during testimony by a witness, and jurors won’t be able to watch them in the jury room during deliberations as they would with the dashcam video or other evidence in the case.

A defense expert examined crime scene photos and the scene from the 2014 shooting and “used drones to have exact measurements of things,” Herbert said.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5