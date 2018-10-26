Jason van Dyke showered with donations while in jail

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke. convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald, has been moved to the Rock Island County Jail in western Illinois and will remain there while he awaits sentencing. | (Rock Island Sheriff's Department photo

Police officer Jason Van Dyke, who is awaiting sentencing for the 2014 murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in county jail seclusion, has jettisoned orange jail gear for yellow duds.

And he is the recipient of books and free meals paid for by people “from all over the world,” said a family source who asked to remain anonymous.

“Jason’s been deluged!”

“It’s unbelievable how many people have sent him books — strangers — and people paying into some sort of a prison plan where Jason is being fed hot meals,” the source said. “It’s amazing.”

Van Dyke, who also leaves behind a dog he rescued on winter night patrol on the South Side eight years ago, was just sent the book “Marley & Me,” about a man and his rascally canine.

“He hasn’t hit the book’s sad ending, but Jason misses that dog and will probably never see him again,” the source added.

Van Dyke, who is being held in solitary in a Rock Island facility, has been able to watch a Bears game . . . but not much news.

A GoFundMe page set up by one of his lawyers has reached $82,092 at last peek, which will go toward the needs of his wife and two daughters.

“His biggest concern right now is the harassment his eldest daughter is getting at school,” she said. “It’s a continual issue.”

Van Dyke, who will remain in protective custody, will return to Chicago for a post-trial hearing on Oct. 31 and is expected to be sentenced this year.

