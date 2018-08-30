Prosecutors want Jason Van Dyke’s bail hiked or revoked after media interviews

With less than a week to go before his trial for the murder of Laquan McDonald, prosecutors want a judge to increase— or revoke— bond for Jason Van Dyke after the Chicago Police officer this week gave interviews to the press.

Van Dyke this week gave his first interviews since he was charged with McDonald’s murder in 2015, talking to reporters from the Chicago Tribune and local Fox affiliate WFLD.

The interviews, Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon claims in a motion filed Thursday, violates Van Dyke’s conditions of bond and a “decorum order” entered by Judge Vincent Gaughan that bars parties to the case from talking publicly.

The hearing on Van Dyke’s bail is scheduled for Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, while the much-anticipated trial is scheduled to start jury selection on Wednesday. A separate motion seeks to hold Van Dyke in contempt of court for violating the decorum order.

Gaughan’s order, entered shortly after the case landed on his docket in January 2016, bars any party to the case or law enforcement official from making “extra judicial statements”about the case.

The interview Van Dyke gave earlier this week to the Chicago Tribune violated that order, and disobeying a court order violates Van Dyke’s bond, McMahon’s motion states. The motion mentions only Van Dyke’s Tribune interview, not the videotaped interview Van Dyke gave to WFLD.

In that interview, the motion states, Van Dyke made several statements directly related to the charges against him, including that he was a “political scapegoat and the victim of the ‘bandwagon of hatred’ on social media,” that he is not a “racist, trigger-happy cop” and that he had never before fired his gun.

“Jason Van Dyke . . . engaged in conduct calculated to embarrass, hinder or obstruct the court in its administration of justice or derogate from its authority or dignity, or bring the administration of law into disrepute,” the motion argues.

Van Dyke has been free on $1.5 million bail since Nov. 30, 2015, when he put up the required 10 percent of that amount — $150,000 — to secure his release. Van Dyke is charged with murder after shooting 17-year-old McDonald 16 times in Oct. 2014, and his trial has generated intense media interest.

In the nearly three years since his indictment, Van Dyke has yet to miss any of the court hearings in his case, which have been scheduled at least once a month.

Through his lawyers, Van Dyke has declined repeated requests for interviews since he was charged in the fall of 2015, though his wife, Tiffany, has spoken to reporters several times.

A Tribune article about the interview said the conversation with Van Dyke took place at Van Dyke’s lawyer’s office, and that two of his lawyers and media strategist were present — and frequently interrupted — during the interview. Tribune reporters had submitted questions to Van Dyke’s lawyers ahead of the interview.

Gaughan has kept a tight rein on proceedings in the case. His decorum order initially saw nearly every filing in the case sealed from the public, until the media petitioned the state Supreme Court for access. Inside the courtroom, Gaughan has been quick to enforce court rules — last year, he briefly jailed a spectator who snapped his fingers in the courtroom gallery during one of Van Dyke’s hearings.

Van Dyke’s lawyers did not immediately respond to calls from the Chicago Sun-Times.