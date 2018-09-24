Vay Dyke Trial Day 12: The defense begins

Attorney Daniel Herbert, far left, speaks before the judge as his client, Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, far right, listens in during a hearing last month in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. | Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune pool, file photo

7:25 a.m. Will Van Dyke testify?

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s legal team is expected to start his defense on Monday with a series of witnesses, but the looming question is: Will Van Dyke himself testify?

Van Dyke’s team is set to present its own expert on deadly use of force, to counter the prosecution’s witness, who said last week that Van Dyke’s shooting of Laquan McDonald in 2014 was not justified.

Van Dyke’s legal team is also expected to show jurors a computer animation that will re-create at least five of the 16 shots that Van Dyke fired at McDonald. The animation will be used to underscore the defense’s point that the now infamous shooting video, already viewed numerous times by the jury during the trial, does not show the shooting and the moments that led up to it from Van Dyke’s perspective.

The key question the defense faces is whether Van Dyke will take the stand to tell the jury what he saw and felt that night. No one can offer a better explanation than Van Dyke. But he faces a likely brutal cross-examination that would demand he explain every single shot he fired at McDonald, including the ones that hit the teen when he was on the ground.