Judge or jury? Van Dyke may make key strategic decision Thursday

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke may choose as early as Thursday whether he’ll go with a jury to determine whether he murdered teen Laquan McDonald or leave the decision to Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan alone.

Gaughan is putting the pressure on Van Dyke and his defense team to make a choice as jury selection wraps up in the case. So far 10 jurors have been seated, with two more jurors and four alternates needed.

Among those picked Wednesday for the jury was a black woman, who is the first African-American on the jury, a white man, a white woman and two Latina women, one of who is applying to be a Chicago police officer and wanted to be a cop since she was 12.

FOP President Kevin Graham and other union officials are expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning outside the Leighton Criminal Court Building to discuss the case.

More details to come. Check back on this developing story.

Loading...