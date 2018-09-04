City preps for protests at Van Dyke trial as lawyers hash out trial details

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens in during the hearing for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building last month. | Antonio Perez| Chicago Tribune pool

As city workers installed barricades outside the courthouse Tuesday, prosecutors and lawyers for Jason Van Dyke hashed out last-minute details on the eve of a murder trial that could shake the city.

Jury selection in Van Dyke’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, with prospective jurors expected to fill out questionnaires before heading home until next Monday. On Thursday, Van Dyke returns to court for a hearing that could see him jailed for allegedly violating a court order barring parties in the case from talking to press.

Prosecutors said Van Dyke, who had declined interviews until last week granting a tightly controlled question-and-answer session with the Chicago Tribune, should have his $1.5 million bond increased or revoked for violating Judge Vincent Gaughan’s order which has limited what parties to the case and law enforcement agencies can say. Prosecutors added to their motion on Tuesday an additional complaint about an interview Van Dyke gave to Fox32 that aired after they had drafted their initial response.

On Wednesday, the judge also will weigh decisions on whether or not to allow cameras to film the testimony of several witnesses who have said they don’t want to be on television. The case is one of a few at the 26th Street and California courthouse that will have cameras in the courtroom.

