Judge may decide Thursday whether to lock up Van Dyke after he talked to media

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, in the tan suit coat over a bulletproof vest, is escorted Wednesday into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse by Martin Preib, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police (left), and FOP President Kevin Graham (front). | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times photo

A Cook County judge is expected on Thursday to consider a request by prosecutors to either raise or revoke the bail of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke for allegedly violating a court order by granting interviews to reporters.

Van Dyke, charged in the murder of teen Laquan McDonald, spoke to the Chicago Tribune and Fox 32 last week about the case, despite an order by Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan prohibiting parties in the case from discussing it with the media.

Van Dyke’s attorneys say he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights and didn’t discuss evidence in the case.

Gaughan’s order, entered shortly after the case landed on his docket in January 2016, bars any party to the case or law enforcement official from making “extrajudicial statements” about the case.

The interviews Van Dyke gave violated that order, and disobeying a court order violates Van Dyke’s bond, the prosecution argues.

In the Tribune interview, Van Dyke made several statements directly related to the charges against him, including that he was a “political scapegoat and the victim of the ‘bandwagon of hatred’ on social media,” that he is not a “racist, trigger-happy cop” and that he had never before fired his gun, prosecutors noted in a motion.

“Jason Van Dyke . . . engaged in conduct calculated to embarrass, hinder or obstruct the court in its administration of justice or derogate from its authority or dignity, or bring the administration of law into disrepute,” the motion argues.

Van Dyke’s attorney, Dan Herbert, issued a statement last week noting that Van Dyke did not discuss “evidence in the case or the shooting itself” in his interviews.

“This is a very sad day in a case that has seen many firsts. The attempt to revoke or increase Jason Van Dyke’s bond for exercising his First Amendment right is an egregious abuse of power,” Herbert said in the statement.

The statement said Van Dyke “fears for his life now and the safety of his family and others in Chicago,” and that the interviews “could be his only opportunity to express his feelings.”

“During the past four years, there have been thousands of news stories portraying Mr. Van Dyke in an extremely, negative light in this case. Many have contained false information. Not one has included Mr. Van Dyke’s voice.”

Van Dyke has been free on $1.5 million bail since Nov. 30, 2015, when he put up the required 10 percent of that amount — $150,000. Van Dyke is charged with murder after shooting 17-year-old McDonald 16 times in Oct. 2014, and his trial has generated intense media interest.

