Van Dyke Trial Day 14: More expert witnesses to come

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens this week during his trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune pool photo

In the coming days, the defense for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is expected to call a ballistics expert as well as an authority on how massive stress can change an individual’s perceptions.

On Tuesday, which would have been Laquan McDonald’s 21st birthday, the defense called a video expert to discuss an animated re-creation he oversaw that showed for the first time the shooting from Van Dyke’s perspective, rather than the police dashcam video.

The video clearly showed McDonald decreasing the distance between him and Van Dyke.

But McDonald also appeared to be veering away from Van Dyke, not heading right at him. What’s more, McDonald does not raise his arms in the video.

Prosecutors tried to poke holes in the re-creation, noting some discrepancies between the video and what actually was at the scene.

At least one legal expert told the Sun-Times that the video didn’t help the prosecution’s case. But the head of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, at a news conference after the trial ended for the day, praised the defense and the video, arguing it clearly showed the shooting was justified.

Here’s a video recap of the testimony on Tuesday from Sun-Times reporters Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel:

Also a small number of protesters showed up outside the Leighton Criminal Court Building Tuesday night to mark his birthday. Here’s video from the scene:

Several prominent ministers are expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday outside the courthouse before trial starts. Among the reverends who say they are praying for justice are Marshall Hatch, Ira Acree and Janette Wilson from Rainbow PUSH.

