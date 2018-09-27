Van Dyke Trial Day 15: Get caught up with the defense case

Attorney Daniel Herbert and his client, Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, listen to the judge during the trial for the killing of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building earlier this month. | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune pool photo

The murder trial of Jason Van Dyke continues Thursday, the second week of testimony in the Chicago Police officer’s trial for the murder of Laquan McDonald. The defense still has several witnesses left as the case looks to wind up next week. Here’s a rundown of who took the stand Wednesday.

The man whose 911 call brought Van Dyke to the scene

Rudy Barillas testified that he saw a black man breaking into trucks on a lot at 41st and Kildare, and that the man tried to stab him when Barillas confronted him. Barillas, who gave his answers Wednesday through a Spanish translator, said he yelled at the man in English, and that the man came at him with a knife after Barillas called police. Barillas testified he fended off the attacks by throwing his phone, then a fistful of dirt and gravel.

Barillas was never asked to identify the “male black” who attacked him, though Van Dyke’s lawyers have said it was McDonald, who was pursued with police and was carrying a knife. Prosecutors did not raise the issue of whether Barillas’ attacker was, in fact, McDonald. That could be an issue as the defense tries to make the case that McDonald had committed multiple forcible felonies— and thus provided justification for Van Dyke to have used deadly force— before and during his fatal encounter with police.

A fellow officer torn between a hot call and a hot meal

Also taking the stand was Chicago Police officer Leticia Velez— one of the eight officers who were at the scene when McDonald was shot the night of Oct. 20, 2014. As with other officers who have been witnesses in the case, her testimony was a mixed bag for Van Dyke.

Questioned by Van Dyke’s lawyers, Velez testified that police dispatchers’ report that officers needed help with a knife-wielding suspect was a “hot call,” and that McDonald “looked deranged” as she and her partner drove just a few feet past him as the teen fled other officers at the intersection of 41st and Pulaski. She also said she saw McDonald’s hand on his waist and that she believed he may have had a gun.

But cross-examination unwound some of the tension in the scene Velez initially described. She admitted she and her partner had debated whether they should race to the scene— or take a dinner break; Velez also never went on her radio to inform her fellow officers that she thought McDonald had a gun. She also said that after seeing McDonald on the ground after the barrage of shots, she called for a union rep, not an ambulance. And, like all the officers at the scene, save Van Dyke, Velez may have felt McDonald was a threat, but never fired a shot.

‘Revolver-knife’ testimony

The defense took an odd detour by calling Sgt. William Schield, apparently for the sole purpose of introducing into evidence the existence of a “revolver knife.” Schield testified that CPD had issued an alert to officers in 2012 — nearly two years before the McDonald shooting — warning them to be on the lookout for the weapon, which resembled a folding knife, but had a .22-caliber revolver embedded in the handle.

A copy of the officer safety alert on the revolver knife had been included in the report by CPD detectives who investigated the shooting in 2014, with a note that Van Dyke had recalled the bulletin. But so far during the trial no witness has said they feared the knife he was carrying was capable of firing bullets. In fact, on cross-examination, Schield testified that despite the directive to be on the lookout for revolver-guns, during his 27 years on the force, he’d never heard of a CPD officer recovering one.

‘By the time I was able to see the heart, it was not moving’

The ER doctor who operated on Laquan McDonald the night of the shooting said the teen likely bled out quickly from a bullet wound to his pulmonary artery, a “catastrophic injury” that would almost certainly have been deadly, even if surgeons had been able to operate right after McDonald was hit, Dr. Jeremy Stayton testified.

“If he had been shot with that injury right in front of us, the chances of his surviving (would be) very low,” Stayton said, later estimating McDonald’s chance of survival at about 1 percent. “It’s a pretty catastrophic injury.”

Stayton’s analysis backs up a theme the defense has been building on throughout the trial: of the 16 shots that hit McDonald, a bullet that entered his chest and hit the pulmonary artery likely killed him within minutes. Stayton testified that McDonald had no vital signs when he arrived at Mt. Sinai Hospital, though he did open the teen’s chest to try to revive him.

“By the time I was able to see the heart, it was not moving,” he said.

It remains unclear why the defense has fixated on which shot was fatal and how long it took McDonald to die. Prosecutors have argued that each gunshot contributed to the blood loss that killed McDonald, and that the teen was alive for each and every shot.