Van Dyke Trial Day 13: More expert witnesses expected in coming days

7:16 a.m. More experts to hit the stand after an unusual finding by the defense’s pathologist

The defense for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke continues its case Tuesday morning after presenting its own pathologist on Monday to discuss Laquan McDonald’s cause of death and three juvenile jail guards who testified about run-ins they had with the teen.

Dr. Shaku Teas, who has worked at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, told jurors that only one of the 16 shots fired at McDonald mattered in terms of his death. Teas said that a shot to the 17-year-old’s chest that severed a key artery resulted in his death at the scene within one to five minutes.

Teas’ testimony underscored the defense argument that only the first few shots at McDonald mattered and that he died on the street, not at the hospital, as the prosecution contends. The prosecution’s expert testified last week that all 16 shots contributed to McDonald’s death. The prosecution has also introduced evidence that McDonald had a pulse and was breathing when paramedics arrived.

In an unusual claim, Teas also testified that McDonald was either upright or spinning to the ground when he was hit by all but one of the 16 bullets, a finding that appears to be clearly contradicted by the police dashcam video of the shooting.

In the coming days, the defense is expected to call a series of expert witness to try to bolster its case. Those will likely include a video expert, who will talk about how an animation was put together to show the jury the shooting from Van Dyke’s perspective; a ballistics expert who can talk about how fast Van Dyke fired, and a use of deadly force expert, who will contend that the shooting was justified.

Here’s the video recap of the testimony from Monday by Sun-Times reporters Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel:

