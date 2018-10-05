Jason Van Dyke’s second-degree murder, aggravated battery verdict explained

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, reacts to his guilty verdict during his trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. His lead attorney, Daniel Herbert, is at right. (Antonio Perez/pool/Chicago Tribune)

The jury that found Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder also considered — but didn’t find Van Dyke guilty on — two counts of first-degree murder against the Chicago police officer who killed Laquan McDonald.

To win a conviction of first-degree murder, prosecutors would have needed to prove that Van Dyke shot McDonald “without lawful justification” in light of Illinois’ law on the use of deadly force by police.

That law says an officer is justified in using deadly force “when he reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or such other person.” But it doesn’t stop there. A key portion also says the use of deadly force is justified when other factors are present: First among them, it must be “necessary to prevent the arrest from being defeated by resistance or escape.”

The main difference between first- and second-degree murder is a “mitigating factor.”

The second-degree murder verdict against Van Dyke means that jurors agreed Van Dyke was guilty of first-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt, but that a mitigating factor caused him to shoot McDonald.

The mitigating factor for which Van Dyke’s defense team had argued was that Van Dyke, “believed the circumstances to be such” that the use of deadly force was justified when Van Dyke encountered McDonald, who had been carrying a knife and was being pursued by fellow police officers.

After court broke for the day, three jurors — identified as Nos. 242, 243 and 252 — said they had problems deciding between first- and second-degree murder, and they had to “break everything down and talk with each other,” juror 242 said.

RELATED:

• Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated battery

• Police union blasts ‘sham trial and shameful’ Van Dyke guilty verdict

• After Van Dyke verdict, reactions online are swift and pointed

• Black juror on Van Dyke testifying in his own defense: ‘He messed up’

• A complete guide to the Laquan McDonald shooting and the Jason Van Dyke trial

• In key decision, Van Dyke will have jurors — not judge — decide his fate

• Illinois’ law on deadly force crucial to Jason Van Dyke’s defense

• A comprehensive timeline since the shooting

• What’s a consent decree?

“Second degree was the mitigating factor that in Mr. Van Dyke’s mind he was doing the right thing he was experiencing an extreme threat, in his mind that’s how he’s experiencing it and he felt like he needed to protect himself,” juror 243 added, saying other jurors ultimately agreed.

Second-degree murder doesn’t necessarily mean prison time for Van Dyke. The charge carries a sentence of four to 20 years in prison — or probation.

But Van Dyke also was convicted on 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each shot he fired — each of which carry a minimum sentence of six years in prison.

Van Dyke’s lawyers would be expected to argue, at the very least, those counts should be served concurrently.