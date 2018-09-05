Van Dyke enters courthouse with FOP president as trial gets underway

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, in the tan suit coat, is escorted into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse by a contingency, including FOP President Kevin Graham to his left. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times photo

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke entered the Leighton Criminal Courthouse early Wednesday morning with a large contingency, including FOP President Kevin Graham, as jury selection for his murder trial is expected to get underway.

Van Dyke, charged with the murder of teen Laquan McDonald, arrived at the courthouse about 7:30 a.m., with about dozen supporters and officers, well before protesters began massing in a barricaded lawn area in front of the courthouse.

By 8:30 a.m., about 150 protesters had gathered on the lawn across the street from the courthouse.

They chanted, banged drums, gave speeches and waved signs calling for Van Dyke’s conviction.

The signs read:

“Stop the racist killer cops!”

“CPD: Guilty of racist murder.”

“Justice for Laquan . . . Convict Van Dyke.”

Security is tight in and around the courthouse, where tensions are running high. Some protesters began lining up to enter the courthouse a little after 8:30 a.m. “Go in as a unit,” they were being told by protest leaders.

Some protesters later entered peacefully and quietly went up to the courtroom where the trial is taking place.

Frank Chapman, field organizer for the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression, said the crowd was at the courthouse to make sure there is justice for McDonald.

“The only way he’s going to get justice is if Jason Van Dyke is convicted of the first-degree murder that he committed,” Chapman said.

Family members of McDonald also arrived Wednesday morning to attend the first day of trial.

Earlier, protesters were celebrating the news of Rahm Emanuel announcing Tuesday that he would seek a third term as mayor, calling the day “historic.” They broke into the now familiar chant of the protesters: “16 shots and a coverup,” referring to the number of times Van Dyke shot the 17-year-old McDonald and the alleged police coverup after.

Van Dyke’s attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

A pool of about 200 jurors are expected to fill out a questionnaire Wednesday morning in the trial before being sent home for the day. They will return on Monday to be questioned one-on-one in the case by Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan after lawyers in the case have had a chance to review their written answers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

