Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Merrillville home

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

Jayden Sherwood, 20, was shot multiple times in the 6000 block of Harrison Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office and Merrillville police.

Officers responding to reports of a gunshot victim found him dead inside a home at 4:55 p.m., police said. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Allison Ellis or Cmdr. Jeff Rice at 219-769-3722 ext. 349.

Sherwood was the second person to be killed in a shooting in Merrillville on Wednesday. Dennis Martez Ward man was shot about 12 hours earlier in a home in the 7500 block of Hendricks Street.

