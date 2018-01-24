DOJ threatens Chicago, Cook County, Illinois with subpoenas over immigration

Escalating its fight over so-called sanctuary cities, the Department of Justice says it has threatened to subpoena Chicago, Cook County, the state of Illinois and other governments that don’t turn over certain documents.

The DOJ is asking for documents “reflecting any orders, directives, instructions, or guidance to your law enforcement employees . . . regarding whether and how these employees may, or may not, communicate with the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and/or Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

The letters were sent locally to Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and John Maki, executive director of the Illinois Criminal Justice information Authority.

The DOJ also contacted 20 other governments across the nation. All were previously flagged as jurisdictions that may be violating federal law promoting information-sharing related to immigration enforcement, according to Justice Department.

“I continue to urge all jurisdictions under review to reconsider policies that place the safety of their communities and their residents at risk,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “Protecting criminal aliens from federal immigration authorities defies common sense and undermines the rule of law. We have seen too many examples of the threat to public safety represented by jurisdictions that actively thwart the federal government’s immigration enforcement—enough is enough.”

Just last week, a federal appellate court heard arguments over an injunction handed down in Chicago prohibiting the DOJ from withholding law-enforcement grant money from sanctuary cities that refuse to follow tough new Justice Department immigration requirements.