Parts of Jefferson street in the West Loop closed for emergency repairs

Portions of Jefferson Street in the West Loop will be closed for an undetermined length of time to allow for emergency repairs.

Starting Tuesday, Jefferson will be closed to all traffic between Adams and Monroe streets, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Travelers are advised to take alternate northbound routes to avoid congestion and to expect delays, CDOT said.

The department would not confirm if Monday’s storm caused damage to the road.