Slain security guard’s family amends suit to ID cop they say fired fatal shots

Attorneys for the family of a security guard who was shot dead after subduing a gunman outside a south suburban club have revealed the identity of the police officer they say unjustly opened fire.

An amended lawsuit filed Friday by Jemel Roberson’s mother, Beatrice Roberson, accuses Midlothian Police Officer Ian Covey of excessive and unjust force in shooting her 26-year-old son on Nov. 11.

Midlothian Police officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment, or confirm the name of the officer.

Minutes from a January 2018 village board meeting show an officer by that name was awarded a gift card for being nominated as the department’s 2017 “Officer of the Year.”

Family attorneys said Beatrice Roberson would attend a Saturday press conference at Manny’s Blue Room, site of the fatal shooting.

Village officials have declined to release the officer’s name, citing the ongoing Illinois State Police investigation.

That agency has also withheld the officer’s name but took the unusual step of issuing a statement days after the shooting saying Roberson was “in plain black clothing with no markings readily identifying him as a security guard” when the officer shot him.

The incident unfolded after a shooting injured four people at the club at 2911 S. Claire Boulevard. A Midlothian police officer — who came to the scene to provide assistance to local police — ended up turning his weapon on Roberson, an armed security guard who had jumped into action himself.

Midlothian Police Chief Dan Delaney has called it a tragic instance of “blue on blue friendly fire.”