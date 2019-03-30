Jenny Lewis reschedules Chicago show after tour bus breaks down

This July 14, 2018, file photo shows Jenny Lewis performing at the Forecastle Music Festival in Louisville, Ky. Lewis' latest album, "On the Line" was released March 22. | Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

Jenny Lewis, scheduled to perform Saturday night at The Riviera, announced the cancellation of the date due to the breakdown of her tour bus.

The show has been rescheduled for June 8 at the same venue, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets purchased for the March 30 show will be honored. For more info, visit jamusa.com.

Lewis is in the midst of a 66-date road trip, with her next performance scheduled for Sunday night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

