Son of controversial political operative to circulate petitions for mayor’s race

Jeremiah Joyce, left, with his lobbyist Dick Devine, the former Cook County state's attorney, speaking to the Chicago City Council's Aviation Committee in July 2011. | Photo courtesy of Bill Cameron, WLS AM890.

The son and namesake of one of Chicago’s most calculating political operatives is preparing to gather signatures to join the crowded race for mayor against incumbent Rahm Emanuel.

On Monday night, the day before mayoral candidates can start circulating nominating petitions, Jeremiah Joyce Jr. was expected to hold a petition signing party at a bar in the 19th Ward, the Joyce family’s longtime power base.

A Yale-educated lawyer and former assistant state’s attorney, the younger Joyce plans to sell himself as the “law-and-order” candidate in a field that also includes fired Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy.

Joyce Jr. could not be reached for comment.

He has told associates that his decision to run for mayor has nothing to do with the lucrative airport concession contract that Emanuel stripped away from his father.

Privately, Joyce Jr. simply claims he has “run the numbers” and concluded Emanuel can’t win. In a fractured field where it’s all about getting into the runoff, Joyce Jr. firmly believes he has as good a chance as anybody to put together a multiracial coalition given his family’s political network.

Jeremiah Joyce Sr. was a former Chicago alderman-turned-state senator who was better known as the cutthroat political operative for former Mayor Richard M. Daley. In some circles, he was better known as “Daley’s brain.”

Joyce’s son, Kevin, is a former state representative. Dan Joyce, another son, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for selling cocaine after agreeing to testify against drug kingpin John Cappas.

Son Mike Joyce is an attorney who is married to Muhammad Ali’s daughter. Mike Joyce played a pivotal role in Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s 2015 campaign for mayor.

Jeremiah Joyce Jr. has lucrative ice cream concessions at Navy Pier awarded under Daley.

For much of the Daley administration, international terminal concessions were controlled by Chicago Aviation Partners, a partnership between Duty Free International and McDonald’s that included Joyce Sr., one of former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s closest friends in politics, as a part owner and paid consultant.

The contract expired in 2003. It was extended on a month-to-month basis until Emanuel took office, as the city tried three times to open the lucrative business to competition — and lobbyists lined up on all sides.

Replacing Chicago Aviation Partners was the first big test of Emanuel’s City Council muscle.

By a vote of 45-to-3, aldermen approved the 20-year contract with Westfield Concession Management after a rare public appeal from Joyce Sr.

Chicago Aviation Partners then filed a lawsuit contending that the award to Westfield was the product of a “sham evaluation process” that would deprive O’Hare of $120 million because the company was not the highest bidder. The city won the case.

Time will tell whether Joyce Jr. actually files for mayor—or whether the signatures he gathers are used as leverage to cut the best possible deal with another candidate.

After all, the Joyce family is notorious for Machiavellian politics.

If Joyce Jr. does end up joining the race, it wouldn’t take more than a few percentage points to have an impact.

He’s likely to draw votes away from both McCarthy and Paul Vallas, the former Chicago Public Schools CEO who is a former longtime resident of Beverly.

But Joyce Jr. could also siphon votes away from Emanuel, who captured 59 percent of the 19,828 total votes cast in the 19th Ward, even with Mike Joyce orchestrating the Garcia campaign.

Emanuel recently chose Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) to chair the City Council’s Aviation Committee in a move widely viewed as belated political payback for the pivotal role that O’Shea played in helping Emanuel survive the 2015 mayoral run-off.

Between the first and second rounds of that mayoral sweepstakes, Emanuel boosted his support among white voters by 11.25 percentage points.

The increase was fueled by Emanuel’s showing in O’Shea’s 19th Ward.

In a post-runoff interview, O’Shea said his ward had a 56 percent turnout — well above the citywide 40 percent — and Emanuel carried 56 of 57 precincts because he was good to the 19th Ward.

A veteran political operative, who asked to remain anonymous, argued Joyce Jr. could make a difference.

“Emanuel won by eight points over Chuy. The race is going to be super-close or Rahm could lose,” the operative said.

“Any new player who impacts, even one or two percentage points could tip the scales. It’s not a huge impact. But you don’t need a huge impact to make a difference.”

Vallas and Joyce Sr. could not be reached for comment. Sources said the elder Joyce views Vallas as “strange” and that “there is no great relationship there” in spite of their shared 19th Ward roots.

The mayor’s petitions will hit the streets Tuesday “to ensure that no petitions are circulated early,” according to Emanuel campaign spokesperson Caron Brookens.